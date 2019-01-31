Bosch at 10 as Sharks pick team to face Lions

Durban - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Sunday’s pre-season friendly against the Lions at Cape Town Stadium (14:00 kick-off).



Scrumhalf Louis Schreuder leads a team that has a nice mixture of experience and youth.

The Sharks backline is littered with Springboks, with Curwin Bosch starting at flyhalf and Lwazi Mvovo at fullback. Lukhanyo Am starts at outside centre, with S'bu Nkosi on the right wing.

Up front, Springboks Thomas du Toit (prop) and Dan du Preez (No 8) will start.

Youngster Kerron van Vuuren starts at hooker, while prop Khutha Mchunu, lock JJ van der Mescht and victorious Sharks under-19 captain and No 8 Phendulani 'Phepsi' Buthelezi all set for stints off the bench.



There are a number of players also sitting out, most notably those who have done duty for their clubs in Japan until recently, as well as some Springboks after a heavy workload in 2018.



The match is part of a Superhero double-header festival of rugby, with the Stormers hosting the Bulls in the other clash at 16:15.

Teams:

Sharks

15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman



Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Phepsi Buthelezi, 23 Cameron Wright

Lions

TBA