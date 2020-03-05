NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bok wing Nkosi returns to boost Sharks for Jaguares

    2020-03-05 11:49

    Sbu Nkosi is one of a handful of changes to the Sharks team that has been named for Saturday’s home Super Rugby clash with the Jaguares in Durban.

    Last week, head coach Sean Everitt rested flankers James Venter and Tyler Paul and both have been restored to the starting line-up, as has wing Nkosi.

    Nkosi is back to full fitness while Tambwe has been shifted to the bench.

    This team resembles the side that played the season-opener against the Bulls almost completely, the only change coming on the bench where Tambwe is named this week and Boeta Chamberlain was included in week one.

    With the Stormers having their bye this weekend, this match takes on an interesting hue.

    The outcome will have a strong bearing on how the South African Conference will look on Saturday with the Sharks gaining the opportunity to go top should they defeat the Jaguares.

    Kick-off is at 15:05.

    Teams:

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 James Venter, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

    Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Henco Venter, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Madosh Tambwe

    Jaguares

    TBA

    - Sharks media

    Fixtures

    Friday, 06 March 2020
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, WIN Stadium 05:45
    • Crusaders v Reds, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Chiefs, WIN Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 07 March 2020
    • Hurricanes v Blues, Sky Stadium 08:05
    • Rebels v Lions, AAMI Park 10:15
    • Sharks v Jaguares, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Bulls v Highlanders, Loftus Versfeld 17:15
    Friday, 13 March 2020
    • Chiefs v Hurricanes, FMG Stadium Waikato 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    29 February 2020
    28 February 2020
    22 February 2020
    21 February 2020
    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Sharks (WC)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

