NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bok wing Combrinck back for Lions

    2018-04-05 12:58

    Johannesburg - Springbok wing Ruan Combrinck returns to action this weekend when the Lions take on the Stormers at Ellis Park. 

    Kick-off is at 17:15.

    Combrinck picked up a shoulder injury while on duty for his Japanese club Kintetsu Liners and was forced to return to South Africa.

    Combrinck replaces Sylvian Mahuza - who drops to the bench - on the right-wing and makes his return just 10 days before the Lions depart on their four-match tour to Australasia. 

    In the only other change to the starting line-up Marvin Orie returns while, on the bench, Johannes Jonker comes in for Jacobie Adriaanse. 

    The Lions have a bye next week and will leave South African shores on April 17 where they will take on the Waratahs, Reds, Hurricanes and Highlanders on tour.

    The Lions, as part of Autism Awareness month, will be wearing blue wristbands in support of the Els Foundation, the team's preferred charity.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert (captain), 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

    Stormers

    TBA

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Wholesale changes from Sunwolves
    Rookie flank to start for Waratahs
    Highlanders duo make Japan new home
    Chiefs tweak starting XV for Blues

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 06 April 2018
    • Hurricanes v Sharks, Wellington Regional Stadium 09:35
    Saturday, 07 April 2018
    • Sunwolves v Waratahs, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Blues, Waikato Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Reds, Canberra Stadium 11:45
    • Lions v Stormers, Ellis Park 17:15
    • Jaguares v Crusaders, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 23:40
    Friday, 13 April 2018
    • Hurricanes v Chiefs, Wellington Regional Stadium 09:35
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 7 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     