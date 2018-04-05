Bok wing Combrinck back for Lions

Johannesburg - Springbok wing Ruan Combrinck returns to action this weekend when the Lions take on the Stormers at Ellis Park.

Kick-off is at 17:15.

Combrinck picked up a shoulder injury while on duty for his Japanese club Kintetsu Liners and was forced to return to South Africa.

Combrinck replaces Sylvian Mahuza - who drops to the bench - on the right-wing and makes his return just 10 days before the Lions depart on their four-match tour to Australasia.

In the only other change to the starting line-up Marvin Orie returns while, on the bench, Johannes Jonker comes in for Jacobie Adriaanse.

The Lions have a bye next week and will leave South African shores on April 17 where they will take on the Waratahs, Reds, Hurricanes and Highlanders on tour.

The Lions, as part of Autism Awareness month, will be wearing blue wristbands in support of the Els Foundation, the team's preferred charity.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Dillon Smit, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert (captain), 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Dylan Smith

Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen, 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Marco Jansen van Vuuren, 22 Howard Mnisi, 23 Sylvian Mahuza

Stormers

TBA