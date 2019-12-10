Bok trio stand out at WPRFU awards

Cape Town - The Springbok trio of Pieter-Steph du Toit, Herschel Jantjies and Dillyn Leyds walked away with the top accolades at the WPRFU awards evening held at Kelvin Grove on Tuesday.

World Rugby Player of the Year Du Toit was named Forward of the Year, while scrumhalf Jantjies claimed the Back of the Year and the coveted Players' Player of the Year, with Leyds named Most Valuable Player.

All three players featured prominently for the Stormers this year, with Du Toit going on to be recognised as the best player in the world and Jantjies nominated as World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year, having made a huge impression in his first season after making both his DHL Stormers and Springbok debut in 2019.

Lock Salmaan Moerat was WP Most Promising Forward and wing Edwill van der Merwe the Most Promising Back, while flank Nokubonga Siko was named Women's Player of the Year for her role in the WP Women's third straight national title.

Club rugby Player of the year was Ruan Laubscher from Durbanville-Bellville, Club Rugby Sevens Player of the Year was Rosco Syster from Tygerberg and Schools Player of the Year was Dylan de Leeuw.

Club Referee of the Year was Petrus van der Merwe and Referee of the Year Aimee Barrett-Theron.

WP Most Promising U19 Player was Ryan van Ster, with WP Best Back U19 Mnomnbo Zwelendaba and WP Most Promising Forward De Wet Marais.

WP Most Promising U21 Player was Gift Dlamini, with WP Most Promising Back U21 David Kriel and WP Most Promising Forward Schalk Erasmus.

Robbie Fleck received a special award in recognition of his exceptional service to WP Rugby as both a player and a coach.

WPRFU President Zelt Marais said that it was fantastic to recognise the stars of the rugby community after an eventful year.

"There are so many people who have contributed to making 2019 a memorable year and it was wonderful to pay tribute to them.

"We look forward to rugby at all levels growing stronger next year as we seek to reach new heights," he said.

WPRFU Awards 2019:

Most Valuable Player: Dillyn Leyds

Players' Player: Herschel Jantjies

Best Forward: Pieter-Steph du Toit

Best Back: Herschel Jantjies

WP Most Promising Forward: Salmaan Moerat

WP Most Promising Back: Edwill van der Merwe

Women's Player of the Year: Nokubonga Siko

Club Rugby Player of the Year: Ruan Laubscher (Durbanville-Bellville)



Club Rugby Sevens Player of the Year: Rosco Syster: Tygerberg

Schools Player of the Year: Dylan de Leeuw

Referee of the Year: Aimee Barrett-Theron

Club referee of the Year: Petrus van der Merwe

WP U19 Best Forward: De Wet Marais

WP U19 Best Back: Mnomnbo Zwelendaba

DHL WP U19 Most Promising Player: Ryan van Ster

WP U21 Best Forward: Schalk Erasmus

WP U21 Best Back: David Kriel

WP U21 Most Promising Player: Gift Dlamini

* Not only were WP Rugby’s professional players awarded individual trophies based on their performances throughout the 2019 season, but the Western Province Rugby Football Union also recognised all club, junior, female and referees’ performances within the union this past year.

2019 WPRFU Club awards:

Super League A: Durbanville-Bellville

Super League B: Kuilsriver

Super League C: Langa

City League (First round): Violets

Northern League (First round): Blakes

Southern League (First round): Northerns

Paarl League Winner: Lower Paarl

Simonsberg League Winner: Gordon Leopards

Sunday League: Khaya Rose

Women’s League: Busy Bees Women

Paarl region (Knock-out): Lower Paarl

Super League A Under-20: Stellenbosch

Super League B Under-20: Bellville

Super League C Under-20: Hands and Hearts