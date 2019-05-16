NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bok trio boosts Stormers ahead of Crusaders duel

    2019-05-16 14:27

    Cape Town - The Stormers have been boosted by the return of captain Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit and Damian de Allende in the team to play the Crusaders at Newlands on Saturday.

    The three Springboks are back in the starting line-up for the encounter against the defending Super Rugby champions, which kicks off at 17:15 on Saturday.

    De Allende takes his place in midfield alongside flyhalf Joshua Stander, with Jean-Luc du Plessis and Dan Kriel on the bench.

    In the forward pack, Kolisi and Du Toit are on the flanks with Jaco Coetzee at the back of the scrum, while Cobus Wiese starts in the second row next to Eben Etzebeth.

    The only front row change comes on the bench, with the experienced Frans Malherbe set to provide an impact in the second half.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team is looking forward to playing at Newlands again.

    "We have a good home record and this is another great opportunity for us to perform in front of our supporters," Fleck told the Stormers' official website.

    "We have put the hard work in on the training pitch and we want to ensure we are focused on Saturday so that we can be as accurate as possible," he said.

    Captain Kolisi said that his team is looking forward to an electric atmosphere at Newlands.

    Urging fans to stand together and attend, he said: "We know that we will get great support from the Newlands faithful and will do everything we can to get the win for them."

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 JJ Engelbrecht, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Jaco Coetzee, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Cobus Wiese, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Steven Kitshoff

    Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Corne Fourie, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 Kobus van Dyk, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Justin Phillips, 22 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 23 Dan Kriel

    Crusaders

    15 David Havili, 14 Sevu Reece, 13 Jack Goodhue, 12 Ryan Crotty, 11 George Bridge, 10 Richie Mo'unga, 9 Bryn Hall, 8 Kieran Read, 7 Matt Todd, 6 Ethan Blackadder, 5 Sam Whitelock (captain), 4 Scott Barrett, 3 Michael Alaalatoa, 2 Codie Taylor, 1 George Bower

    Substitutes: 16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Harry Allan, 18 Oliver Jager, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Jordan Taufua, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Braydon Ennor

