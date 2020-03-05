NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bok star Pieter-Steph says no to English club

    2020-03-05 08:16

    Stormers and Springbok star Pieter-Steph du Toit has reportedly turned down an offer from English club Harlequins.

    According to the UK-based The Rugby Paper, Harlequins were interested in signing the 2019 World Rugby Player of the Year as a replacement for former England captain Chris Robshaw.

    The report added that Harlequins coach Paul Gustard had flown to South Africa to persuade Du Toit to sign with the club, but his efforts proved in vain, with the flanker determined to see out his contract with the Stormers.

    Du Toit signed a two-year contract extension with the Stormers at the end of last year.

    The 27-year-old started the 2020 Super Rugby season like a house on fire, but was injured in his side's loss to the Blues over the weekend.

    Du Toit underwent two procedures over the last few days to drain blood caused by a hematoma in his upper leg.

    The versatile forward, who can also play lock, is likely be sidelined until May.

    Harlequins recently signed Springboks Wilco Louw and Andre Esterhuizen for the next European season.

    - Compiled by Herman Mostert

