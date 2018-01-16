Bok No 9 on the mend after groin operation

Pretoria - The Bulls' preparation for the upcoming Super Rugby season is in full swing with the majority of the squad involved.



Scrumhalf Rudy Paige underwent surgery for a groin niggle after the Springbok November tour and is expected to be fit by the end of February, the Pretoria franchise announced.



He joins loose forward Ruan Steenkamp and scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl on the long term injury list.



Meanwhile, the Bulls also announced that Springbok centre Jesse Kriel, lock Hendre Stassen, hooker Corniel Els and utility forward Jannes Kirsten were taking part in selected team sessions.



Prop Gerhard Steenekamp and centre JT Jackson should be back in action by the end of January, while loose forward Shaun Adendorff and centre Dries Swanepoel have returned to full training.

The Bulls open their 2018 Super Rugby campaign at home against the Lions on March 3.