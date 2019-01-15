Bok No 9: Another new coach won’t disrupt Bulls

Cape Town - Bulls scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl believes a third Super Rugby coach in as many seasons will not prove disruptive for the Pretoria franchise.

"It’s obviously ideal to have continuity but we’ve been working with coach Pote (Human) for long and everyone is excited to play for him. He was also part of our coaching team last year," Van Zyl told Netwerk24.

Human will be the Bulls head coach in the 2019 campaign, replacing John Mitchell, who has left to become England’s defence coach.

Under Mitchell's guidance, the Bulls finished 12th in 2018, winning six of 16 games.

In 2017, Nollis Marais was the head coach when the Bulls finished 15th in an 18-team competition, winning just four of 15 games.

"The players realise we also have to take control and responsibility so that all the pressure is not on the coaching team," Van Zyl added.

Van Zyl, who played six Tests for the Springboks in 2018, stressed that the Bulls will boast more experience this season.

"I believe that this year we have a group that can achieve success. We have a lot more experience than previous seasons. Many of our young guys like myself, RG (Snyman) and Jason (Jenkins) now have three or four Super Rugby seasons under the belt and we also have Duane Vermeulen and Schalk Brits' experience to add."

The Bulls open their 2019 Super Rugby campaign with a home game against the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld on February 16.