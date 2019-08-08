Bok flyhalf extends Lions stay

Cape Town - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has signed a deal to stay with the Lions.

The Johannesburg franchise announced on Thursday that Jantjies has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 29-year-old was rumoured with a move abroad but will play two more Super Rugby seasons in Johannesburg.

"The Lions Rugby Company is proud to announce that @jantjies_elton has chosen to extend his contract for two more years," the franchise tweeted.

He is currently on tour with the Springboks in Argentina but has not made the 23-man squad for Saturday's Rugby Championship encounter against Argentina in Salta.

Kick-off is at 21:40 (SA time).

Teams:

Argentina

15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli, 8 Facundo Isa, 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 5 Marcos Kremer, 4 Matias Alemanno; 3 Juan Figallo, 2 Agustin Creevy, 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro

Substitutes: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertanou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Joaquin Tuculet

South Africa

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Frans Malherbe, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Francois Louw, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Frans Steyn, 23 Jesse Kriel