NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Bok defence guru helps out at Lions

    2018-07-18 07:02

    Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Jacques Nienaber is helping the Lions shore up their defensive play ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby quarter-final against the Jaguares in Johannesburg (15:05 kick-off).

    According to Netwerk24, the Bok defence guru assisted the Lions during their training session at Johannesburg stadium on Tuesday.

    Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo said they learnt a lot from Nienaber and were pleased to have him in their camp as they expected a stern test on defence against the Argentinians.

    “The Jags are the team in Super Rugby who make the most ball carries and offloads. They’ll definitely keep the ball for long periods. They play at a very high tempo and know how to keep possession. They thrive on possession," Mongalo said.

    The Lions and Jaguares both conceded 55 tries - the fifth most - in the competition to date.

    Nienaber has been Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ right-hand man for a number of years.

    Nienaber is a qualified physiotherapist and first crossed paths with Erasmus while working at the Cheetahs.

    He later became a defence specialist and moved with Erasmus to the Stormers, before accepting a role at SA Rugby when Erasmus became head of high performance.

    In 2016, the duo left to coach at Irish side Munster, before returning to South Africa when Erasmus was named SA Rugby’s director of rugby and Springbok coach.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Jeff Toomaga-Allen hits 100 for...
    Sharks: Just there for a mercy...
    Familiar face back in Hurricanes...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 29 June 2018
    • Blues v Reds, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 30 June 2018
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Hurricanes, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Sunwolves v Bulls, Singapore National Stadium 13:55
    • Sharks v Lions, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:15
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 19:40
    Friday, 06 July 2018
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Rebels, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 19

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 19 of the 2018 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will finish top of the SA Conference in this year's Super Rugby tournament?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     