Bok defence guru helps out at Lions

Cape Town - Springbok assistant coach Jacques Nienaber is helping the Lions shore up their defensive play ahead of Saturday’s Super Rugby quarter-final against the Jaguares in Johannesburg (15:05 kick-off).

According to Netwerk24, the Bok defence guru assisted the Lions during their training session at Johannesburg stadium on Tuesday.

Lions defence coach Joey Mongalo said they learnt a lot from Nienaber and were pleased to have him in their camp as they expected a stern test on defence against the Argentinians.

“The Jags are the team in Super Rugby who make the most ball carries and offloads. They’ll definitely keep the ball for long periods. They play at a very high tempo and know how to keep possession. They thrive on possession," Mongalo said.



The Lions and Jaguares both conceded 55 tries - the fifth most - in the competition to date.

Nienaber has been Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus’ right-hand man for a number of years.

Nienaber is a qualified physiotherapist and first crossed paths with Erasmus while working at the Cheetahs.

He later became a defence specialist and moved with Erasmus to the Stormers, before accepting a role at SA Rugby when Erasmus became head of high performance.

In 2016, the duo left to coach at Irish side Munster, before returning to South Africa when Erasmus was named SA Rugby’s director of rugby and Springbok coach.