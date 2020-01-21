Bok centre Am named Sharks captain for 2020

Cape Town - Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am has been named captain of the Sharks for the 2020 Super Rugby season.

The announcement was confirmed by the franchise on Tuesday.

"It is a huge honour and privilege to be chosen to lead this team of brothers. We have an exciting new squad of players and management, who are eager to make their mark and to see us grow as a group. We will all be working together with positivity and eagerness, making sure the team always comes first," Am told the Sharks website.

One of the men who returned from Japan last year as a World Cup winner, Am is expected to be someone for the youngsters in the Sharks squad to look up to.

"Lukhanyo brings a winning culture to the Sharks. He has an enormous presence in the team and is a brilliant rugby player," said head coach Sean Everitt.

"I respect his commitment and dedication to the Sharks and I have no doubt that his captaincy role will inspire the young players around him to give off their best.

"Scrumhalf Louis Schreuder, himself no stranger to a leadership role, will assist with game management, while Andre Esterhuizen will provide defensive support, with another World Cup winner in Makazole Mapimpi managing our transition and Curwin Bosch assisting with our attack.

"From a forward perspective, Thomas du Toit will assist with set-piece feedback."

The Sharks open their Super Rugby account with a clash against the Bulls in Durban on January 31.

Sharks Super Rugby squad:

Forwards



Andisa Ntsila, Celimpilo Gumede, Craig Burden, Dylan Richardson, Emile van Heerden, Evan Roos, Fezokuhle Mbatha, Henco Venter, Hyron Andrews, James Venter, JJ van der Mescht, John-Hubert Meyer, Jordan Sesink-Clee, Juan Schoeman, Kerron van Vuuren, Khutha Mchunu, Le Roux Roets, Lubabalo (Tera) Mtembu, Michael Kumbirai, Mzamo Majola, Ox Nche, Phepsi Buthelezi, Ruben van Heerden, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Thomas du Toit, Tyler Paul

Backs

Andre Esterhuizen, Aphelele Fassi, Cameron Wright, Curwin Bosch, Grant Williams, Boeta Chamberlain, Jeremy Ward, Jordan Chait, JP Pietersen, Louis Schreuder, Lukhanyo Am (captain), Lwazi Mvovo, Madosh Tambwe, Makazole Mapimpi, Marius Louw, Murray Koster, Sanele Nohamba, S’bu Nkosi, Thaakir Abrahams

- Sharks website