Blues end Chiefs hoodoo with bonus-point win

Cape Town - The Blues record a historic win against the Chiefs in their Super Rugby New Zealand derby encounter at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

As it happened: Blues v Chiefs

The Blues won 23-8 after leading 10-8 at half-time.

The home side claimed their first home victory over the Chiefs since 2011. The Blues scored four tries in the match through Harry Plummer, Melani Nanai, Ofa Tuungafasi and Gerard Cowley-Tuioti. Plummer added a penalty. The Chiefs replied with a sole try thanks to Mitch Karpik, while Marty McKenzie landed a penalty. Next week the Blues are up against the log-leaders Crusaders in an all-New Zealand derby in Christchurch (Saturday, May 25 - 9:35 SA time) while the Chiefs host the Reds (Friday, May 24 - 09:35 SA time). More to follow... Scorers:

Blues

Tries: Harry Plummer, Melani Nanai, Ofa Tuungafasi, Gerard Cowley-Tuioti

Penalty: Plummer

Chiefs

Try: Mitch Karpik

Penalty: Marty McKenzie

Teams:

Blues

15 Melani Nanai, 14 Caleb Clarke, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Ma'a Nonu, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Harry Plummer, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson (co-captain), 6 Dalton Papalii, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (co-captain), 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Alex Hodgman

Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Lua Li, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Tom Robinson, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Otere Black, 23 Matt Duffie

Chiefs

15 Solomon Alaimalo, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Etene Nanai-Seturo, 10 Marty McKenzie, 9 Brad Weber (captain), 8 Tyler Ardron, 7 Mitchell Karpik, 6 Pita Gus Sowakula, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Jesse Parete, 3 Angus Ta'avao, 2 Nathan Harris, 1 Atu Moli

Substitutes: 16 Liam Polwart, 17 Aidan Ross, 18 Nepo Laulala, 19 Mitchell Jacobson, 20 Sam Cane, 21 Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, 22 Ataata Moeakiola, 23 Alex Nankivell