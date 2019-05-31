NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Blues, Bulls share spoils in Auckland

    2019-05-31 11:24

    Auckland - The Bulls kept their hopes of a playoff spot alive with a 22-all draw against the Blues at Eden Park in Auckland on Friday.

    As it happened: Blues v Bulls

    The Blues, who led 10-8 at half-time, had a chance to win the game at the death but flyhalf Harry Plummer's penalty attempt sailed wide.

    The Blues scored three tries through prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi, lock Scott Scrafton and No 8 Akira Ioane. Flyhalf Harry Plumber added two conversions and a penalty.

    The Bulls replied with three tries of their own by loose forward Hanro Liebenberg, wing Cornal Hendricks and flyhalf Manie Libbok. Libbok, standing in for the injured Handre Pollard, was also on target with two conversions and penalty.

    The opening half was an underwhelming affair as the match was played with heavy rain prominent throughout and there were plenty of unforced errors.

    To their credit, both sides gave the ball plenty of air but the atrocious conditions meant the error-ridden nature to this game continued until the end of the match.

    The opening quarter was evenly contested and the sides were deadlocked at 3-3 after Libbok and Plummer traded early penalties but the game came alive midway through the half when Liebenberg gathered a pass from RG Snyman before crossing for the opening try.

    Libbok failed with the conversion attempt which proved costly as the Blues responded with a try of their own in the 25th minute from Tu'ungafasi. Plummer added the extras which meant the home side held a slender 10-8 lead at half-time.

    The Blues made a fine start to the second half when Scrafton scored from close quarters shortly after the restart but the Bulls struck back in the 53rd minute when Hendricks showed his class with a well-taken try.

    The Blues needed a response and that came 10 minutes later when Ioane crossed for his try after a powerful run off the back of a scrum and Plummer’s conversion meant the hosts were holding a 22-15 lead.

    Five minutes before full-time Libbok glided through a gap in the Blues defence before scoring next to the posts. He slotted the easy conversion to draw the sides level at 22-22.

    On the stroke of full-time, Plummer lined up a penalty but his kick was wide of the mark and they had to settle for the draw.

    The Blues picked up two points for the draw and moved to fourth in the New Zealand Conference and 11th in the Overall standings.

    The Bulls' two points for losing by seven or fewer points and moved to second in the South African Conference and fifth in the Overall log.

    In next weekend's Round 17 action, the Bulls travel to Dunedin to face the Highlanders (Friday, June 7 - 09:35 SA time), while the Blues visit Brisbane to take on the Reds (Friday, June 7 - 11:45 SA time).

    Scorers:

    Blues

    Tries: Ofa Tu'ungafasi, Scott Scrafton, Akria Ioane

    Conversions: Harry Plummer (2)

    Penalty: Plummer

    Bulls

    Tries: Cornal Hendricks, Hanro Liebenberg, Manie Libbok

    Conversions: Libbok (2)

    Penalty: Libbok

    Teams:

    Blues

    15 Melani Nanai, 14 Caleb Clarke, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Ma’a Nonu, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Harry Plummer, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson (co-captain), 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Scott Scrafton, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (co-captain), 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 James Parsons Leni Apisai, 1 Alex Hodgman

    Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Lua Li, 18 Marcel Renata, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Hoskins Sotutu, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Otere Black, 23 Tanielu Tele’a

    Bulls

    15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (captain), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Paul Schoeman, 7 Hanro Liebenberg, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman, 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Schalk Brits, 1 Lizo Gqoboka

    Substitutes: 16 Jaco Visagie, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Jannes Kirsten, 20 Ruan Steenkamp, 21 Andre Warner, 22 JT Jackson, 23 Divan Rossouw

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    LIVE: Rebels v Waratahs
    Nic Berry chats to Sport24
    Rebels face money woes, but deny...
    Jantjies dropped because of...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 31 May 2019
    • Rebels v Waratahs, AAMI Park 11:45
    Saturday, 01 June 2019
    • Sunwolves v Brumbies, Chichibunomiya Rugby Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Crusaders, ANZ National Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Jaguares, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    • Sharks v Hurricanes, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    • Lions v Stormers, Emirates Airline Park 17:15
    Friday, 07 June 2019
    • Highlanders v Bulls, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Blues, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    31 May 2019
    25 May 2019
    24 May 2019
    18 May 2019
    17 May 2019
    12 May 2019
    11 May 2019
    10 May 2019
    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Jaguares (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Lions (wc)
    • Stormers
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 14

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 14 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     