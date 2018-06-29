NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Blues beat Reds, win at home in Kaino's farewell

    2018-06-29 11:27

    Cape Town - In a match blighted by no fewer than four yellow cards, the Blues recorded their first home win of the Super Rugby season when they beat the Reds at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

    As it happened: Blues v Reds

    The Blues won 39-16 after leading 21-6 at half-time.

    The Blues scored five tries through wings Melani Nanai and Caleb Clarke, centre Rieko Ioane, hooker Matt Moulds and flyhalf Stephen Perofeta. Perofeta added a conversion and three penalties for a personal haul of 16 points, while replacement pivot Bryn Gatland landed a late penalty.

    The Reds replied with two tries by centre Duncan Paia’aua and replacement hooker Alex Mafi. Fullback Jono Lance was on target with two penalties.

    Reds duo Jordan Petaia (wing) and prop Taniela Tupou, along with Blues pair Matiaha Martin (lock) and replacement prop Sione Mafileo were all spent 10 minutes in the sin-bin having been issued with yellow cards by South African referee Egon Seconds.

    The Blues picked up a full-house of five points for their victory, but stayed bottom of the New Zealand Conference. They did however move into 13th place, passing the Reds, in the Overall standings after the Brisbane-based side left empty-handed.

    The Reds stayed fourth in the Australian Conference and dropped to 14th in the Overall log.

    In next weekend's Round 18 action, the Blues travel to Wellington to face the Hurricanes (Saturday, July 7 at 09:35 SA time), while the Reds host he Rebels on Saturday, July 6 at 11:45 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Blues

    15 Matt Duffie, 14 Melani Nanai, 13 Michael Collins, 12 Rieko Ioane, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Stephen Perofeta, 9 Sam Nock, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Blake Gibson, 6 Jerome Kaino, 5 Matiaha Martin, 4 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 3 Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 2 Matt Moulds, 1 Alex Hodgman

    Substitutes: 16 Leni Apisai, 17 Pauliasi Manu, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Jacob Pierce, 20 Murphy Taramai, 21 Jonathan Ruru, 22 Bryn Gatland, 23 TJ Faiane

    Reds

    15 Jono Lance, 14 Jordan Petaia, 13 Samu Kerevi, 12 Duncan Paia’aua, 11 Eto Nabuli, 10 Hamish Stewart, 9 Moses Sorovi, 8 Scott Higginbotham (captain), 7 George Smith, 6 Lukhan Tui, 5 Kane Douglas, 4 Harry Hockings, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Brandon Paenga-Amosa, 1 JP Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Alex Mafi, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Ruan Smith, 19 Caleb Timu, 20 Angus Scott-Young, 21 Tate McDermott, 22 Aidan Toua, 23 Filipo Daugunu


