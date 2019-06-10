Lions lose Kwagga for rest of Super Rugby season

Johannesburg - The Lions have received a blow with the news that loose forward Kwagga Smith is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the Super Rugby competition.

Smith left the field with a left hamstring injury in last Saturday's 37-17 loss to the Hurricanes at Ellis Park.

The Lions said via a press statement that Smith underwent a scan on Monday which confirmed a Grade 2 hamstring injury, leaving him "unlikely to be available for the rest of Super Rugby".

Meanwhile lock Stephan Lewies, who was a late injury withdrawal from the Hurricanes match, underwent a knee scan and visited a surgeon last week. He is unavailable for this weekend's match against the Bulls in Pretoria and will be reassessed next week.

Prop Sti Sithole, who injured his right hamstring in training last week, is expected to be fully recovered by next week only.

Saturday's clash at Loftus Versfeld, the final round of league fixtures, is scheduled for 17:15.

The Lions are currently third in the SA conference and sixth overall and a win over the Bulls would likely see them reach the playoffs.