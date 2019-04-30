NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Blow for Bulls as Kriel goes under the knife

    2019-04-30 07:00

    Cape Town - Bulls centre Jesse Kriel will be sidelined for an extended period after suffering an ankle injury in their 24-23 loss to the Stormers at Newlands over the weekend.

    Bulls team doctor Herman Rossouw confirmed on Monday that the Springbok centre was set to go under the knife.

    "He's torn a ligament in his ankle and will undergo surgery later this week. He will be on the sideline for a period of six to eight weeks," Rossouw said.

    Rossouw added that wingers Divan Rossouw and Jade Stighling have also been ruled out of this weekend's match against the Waratahs in Pretoria due to concussions sustained against the Stormers.

    In some good news, centre Burger Odendaal, who left the field at Newlands with an eye injury, has been cleared to play after seeing an eye specialist on Monday.

    On the long-term injury list, locks Jason Jenkins and Eli Snyman and loose forward Tim Agaba are recovering well from their long-term injuries, but will not yet be considered for selection.

    Saturday’s Bulls v Waratahs clash at Loftus Versfeld is scheduled for 15:05.

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Should Sharks save gusto for Chiefs?
    Stormers pack for Argentina without...
    Lood on move to England: It's tough...
    Waratahs bad boy banned for 3 matches

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 03 May 2019
    • Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Reds v Sunwolves, Suncorp Stadium 11:45
    Saturday, 04 May 2019
    • Hurricanes v Rebels, Westpac Stadium 07:15
    • Highlanders v Chiefs, Forsyth Barr Stadium 09:35
    • Brumbies v Blues, GIO Stadium 11:45
    • Bulls v Waratahs, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    • Jaguares v Stormers, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 21:40
    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby - Week 11

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 11 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     