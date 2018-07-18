Beast: Sharks coming of age

Cape Town - Sharks prop Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira says Saturday’s Super Rugby quarter-final against the Crusaders is an opportunity to show what they’re capable of.

The Sharks have had an inconsistent season, winning seven, losing eight and drawing one game to finish eighth on the overall standings.

They will be heavy underdogs against the defending champions, who are on a 12-game winning run.

However Mtawarira, who is set to play his 150th Super Rugby game for the Sharks, believes they boast enough quality to stage an upset.



"I think we've shown signs of greatness in this side, but obviously we've let ourselves down at particular points of the season," Mtawarira told the Stuff.co.za website.



"I think as a team we're growing. This side is coming of age. I think this weekend is an opportunity to show what we're capable of. Yes, we're playing against the best team in the competition, but if you put on your best performance we'll see what happens."



Mtawarira added that they would draw inspiration from their shock win over the Crusaders in 2014, when the Sharks won 30-25 in Christchurch despite playing 64 minutes with 14 men after flank Jean Deysel was red-carded.



“It was quite a special day. I'll never forget it. I think we really fought hard as a team and we didn't stop believing."

Sharks coach Robert du Preez will name his team on Thursday, with Saturday's playoff match scheduled for 09:35 (SA time).