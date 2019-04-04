NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Beast braces for 'mind-boggling' record

    2019-04-04 12:38

    Cape Town - Sharks prop Tendai Mtawarira says he never thought he would one day become the most capped South African in Super Rugby history. 

    That is exactly what will happen on Friday, though, when the Sharks take on the Lions at Ellis Park. 

    Mtawarira will earn his 157th Super Rugby cap, moving one ahead of former Springbok captain Adriaan Strauss, who ended on 156 having represented both the Bulls and the Cheetahs in his career. 

    "It's mind-boggling to realise that I've played so many games," the man affectionately known as 'Beast' told media in Durban on Wednesday.

    "I never thought about achieving big milestones in my career. I just wanted to keep on improving and that every opportunity I got to pull on the jersey was an opportunity for me to play my heart out.

    "I focused on enjoying every single game and every moment. Before I knew it, it was 50 games and then 100 and now 157 on Saturday. I'm just very grateful."

    It was a long time ago, but Mtawarira still remembers his Super Rugby debut vividly.

    "It was against the Waratahs in 2007," he recalled.

    "I got picked by Dick Muir on the bench and I came on for the last 20 minutes.

    "We won that game and went on to have a great season and we lost to the Bulls right here at Kings Park."

    That final was the one where that famous Bryan Habana try broke Sharks hearts, but that season was the beginning of what will go down as one of the most illustrious careers in the history of Springbok rugby. 

    Kick-off in Johannesburg on Friday is at 19:10.

    Teams:

    Lions

    15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ross Cronje, 8 Ruan Vermaak, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Malcolm Marx (captain), 1 Sti Sithole

    Substitutes: 16 Jan-Henning Campher, 17 Nathan McBeth, 18 Frans van Wyk, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Stephan Lewies, 21 Nic Groom, 22 Hacjivah Dayimani, 23 Sylvian Mahuza/Wandisile Simelane

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Lwazi Mvovo, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Luke Stringer, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Fez Mbatha, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Philip van der Walt, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Aphelele Fassi

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Du Preez 'not interested' in Sharks...
    S15: Bok player rotations seem...
    Why Fleck hasn't rested Bok captain...
    Super Rugby: Weekend teams

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 05 April 2019
    • Highlanders v Hurricanes, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:35
    • Reds v Stormers, Suncorp Stadium 11:00
    • Lions v Sharks, Emirates Airline Park 19:10
    Saturday, 06 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Brumbies, AMI Stadium 06:15
    • Blues v Waratahs, Eden Park 08:35
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:45
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 15:05
    Friday, 12 April 2019
    • Crusaders v Highlanders, AMI Stadium 09:35
    • Rebels v Stormers, AAMI Park 11:45
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Bulls (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Jaguares
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 7

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 7 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     