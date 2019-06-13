NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Beast back as Sharks name team for Stormers

    2019-06-13 10:43

    Cape Town - Sharks coach Robert du Preez has named his team for Saturday’s crucial Super Rugby encounter against the Stormers at Newlands.

    Prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira and scrumhalf Cameron Wright are back from injury, with the former starting and the latter playing off the bench.

    Mtawarira takes over from Mzamo Majola in the front row, with Majola dropping down to the bench, while Ruben van Heerden starts at lock as Ruan Botha battles with a nerve impingement on his foot.

    There is just one change to the backline, with Aphelele Fassi coming into the starting XV at fullback in place of Curwin Bosch, who has bee ruled out with an ankle injury.

    Hooker Craig Burden has tweaked his hamstring and is also unavailable which opens the door of opportunity for Cullen Collopy on the bench. Gideon Koegelenberg provides lock cover on the bench and utility back Rhyno Smith is also a substitute.

    The Sharks are currently at the bottom on the South African conference - and ninth overall - and need a win at Newlands to stand any chance of sneaking into the playoffs.

    Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

    Teams:

    Stormers

    TBA

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 S'bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Tendai Mtawarira

    Substitutes: 16 Cullen Collopy, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Rhyno Smith

