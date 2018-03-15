NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Barry in line for Stormers debut

    2018-03-15 15:23

    Cape Town - Outside back Craig Barry is in line to make his Stormers debut against the Blues at Newlands on Saturday.

    The 25-year-old recently returned to the Stormers squad after spending some time on loan with the Cheetahs and could feature against the Auckland side if he comes off the replacements bench in the Super Rugby encounter, which kicks off at 15:05 on Saturday.

    Several players and members of the Stormers management team have been struck down with a serious flu virus this week and as a result the team may change on match-day depending on how they progress.

    In the backline Dillyn Leyds moves to fullback in place of the injured SP Marais and JJ Engelbrecht starts on the wing, with Barry providing cover.

    The only change to the forward pack at this stage sees Pieter-Steph du Toit return to play at blindside flank and a fit-again Cobus Wiese among the replacements after Kobus van Dyk was ruled out due to illness.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck said that his team cannot wait to play in front of the Newlands faithful on Saturday.

    "It is great to be back home and despite some difficulties this week with illness, the players are determined to put up a big performance," he said.

    "We always look forward to playing at Newlands and the match against the Blues promises to be another memorable one."

    Teams:

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian De Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Jan de Klerk, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Ramone Samuels, 1 Steven Kitshoff

    Substitutes: 16 Dean Muir, 17 JC Janse van Rensburg, 18 Carlu Sadie, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Cobus Wiese, 21 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 22 Justin Phillips, 23 Craig Barry (Stormers debut)

    Blues

    TBA

