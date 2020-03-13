Barrett slots penalty at the death as Hurricanes beat Chiefs

The Hurricanes edged the Chiefs in a bruising all-New Zealand Super Rugby clash in Waikato on Friday.



As it happened | Chiefs v Hurricanes

Fullback Jordie Barrett slotted a penalty after the hooter to help the Hurricanes to a 27-24 win. The men from Wellington led 14-10 at half-time.

More to follow...



Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Scorers:



Chiefs



Tries: Lachlan Boshier, Tumua Manu, Shaun Stevenson

Conversions: Damian McKenzie (3)

Penalty: McKenzie



Hurricanes



Tries: Ben Lam, Fletcher Smith, Asafo Aumua

Conversion: Jordie Barrett (3)

Penalties: Barrett (2)

Teams:

Chiefs

15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Michael Allardice, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross

Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Reuben O'Neill, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Kaleb Trask, 23 Alex Nankivell

Hurricanes

15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Fletcher Smith, 9 TJ Perenara (co-captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Devan Flanders, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Ben May, 2 Dane Coles (co-captain), 1 Fraser Armstrong

Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Wes Goosen