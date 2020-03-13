NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Barrett slots penalty at the death as Hurricanes beat Chiefs

    2020-03-13 10:06

    The Hurricanes edged the Chiefs in a bruising all-New Zealand Super Rugby clash in Waikato on Friday.

    As it happened | Chiefs v Hurricanes

    Fullback Jordie Barrett slotted a penalty after the hooter to help the Hurricanes to a 27-24 win. The men from Wellington led 14-10 at half-time.

    More to follow...

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Scorers:

    Chiefs

    Tries: Lachlan Boshier, Tumua Manu, Shaun Stevenson

    Conversions: Damian McKenzie (3)

    Penalty: McKenzie

    Hurricanes

    Tries: Ben Lam, Fletcher Smith, Asafo Aumua

    Conversion: Jordie Barrett (3)

    Penalties: Barrett (2)

    Teams:

    Chiefs

    15 Damian McKenzie, 14 Shaun Stevenson, 13 Tumua Manu, 12 Anton Lienert-Brown, 11 Solomon Alaimalo, 10 Aaron Cruden, 9 Brad Weber, 8 Pita Gus Sowakula, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Lachlan Boshier, 5 Mitchell Brown, 4 Michael Allardice, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Samisoni Taukei'aho, 1 Aidan Ross

    Substitutes: 16 Bradley Slater, 17 Atu Moli, 18 Reuben O'Neill, 19 Naitoa Ah Kuoi, 20 Mitchell Karpik, 21 Lisati Milo-Harris, 22 Kaleb Trask, 23 Alex Nankivell

    Hurricanes

    15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Vince Aso, 12 Ngani Laumape, 11 Ben Lam, 10 Fletcher Smith, 9 TJ Perenara (co-captain), 8 Gareth Evans, 7 Du'Plessis Kirifi, 6 Devan Flanders, 5 Isaia Walker-Leawere, 4 James Blackwell, 3 Ben May, 2 Dane Coles (co-captain), 1 Fraser Armstrong

    Substitutes: 16 Asafo Aumua, 17 Pouri Rakete-Stones, 18 Alex Fidow, 19 Scott Scrafton, 20 Vaea Fifita, 21 Jamie Booth, 22 Billy Proctor, 23 Wes Goosen

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    First Super Rugby fan shutout over...
    Highlanders boss feared jersey clash...
    Stormers change it up for Sharks clash
    WRAP | Super Rugby - Week 7

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Saturday, 14 March 2020
    • Blues v Lions, Eden Park 05:25
    • Sunwolves v Crusaders, Suncorp Stadium 07:35
    • Reds v Bulls, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Sharks v Stormers, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 15:05
    Sunday, 15 March 2020
    • Jaguares v Highlanders, Estadio Jose Amalfitani 01:00
    • Brumbies v Waratahs, GIO Stadium 07:05
    Friday, 20 March 2020
    • Crusaders v Hurricanes, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    • Rebels v Sunwolves, AAMI Park 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    13 March 2020
    07 March 2020
    06 March 2020
    29 February 2020
    28 February 2020
    22 February 2020
    21 February 2020
    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Sharks (Q)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Bulls
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 6

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 6 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 6 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     