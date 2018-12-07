NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Bakkies calls on Bulls to get Fourie du Preez involved

    2018-12-07 08:34

    Cape Town - Former Springbok lock Bakkies Botha is adamant that his former team-mate Fourie du Preez should be involved at the Bulls.

    In an interview with Netwerk24, Botha commented on recent developments regarding the appointment of the Bulls’ new head coach.

    Botha’s former lock partner Victor Matfield looks the likely candidate to be named head coach.

    While Botha endorsed this decision, he called on the Bulls to make former scrumhalf Du Preez an assistant coach.

    "Look, Victor was a phenomenal player but in my career I never came across a better rugby brain than Fourie. If Victor can convince Fourie to assist him, they’ll form a formidable combination."

    Botha admitted that Matfield’s job would be tough but said it was always the latter’s dream to coach.

    "He’ll definitely add value," Botha said.

    There were talks over the weekend that the Bulls could also appoint a Director of Rugby to assistant Matfield, with Alan Zondagh’s name mentioned.

    But it has since come to light that there is not a Director of Rugby vacancy at the Bulls and that Zondagh may be utilised on a part-time basis.

    Zondagh coached Eastern Province and Western Province in the 1990s before leaving for England where he coached London Scottish.

    He was also the Director of Rugby at Saracens and later fulfilled the same role at Boland. In recent years, he has run the Rugby Performance Centre (RPC) in Riebeek West in the Western Cape.

