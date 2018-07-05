Ashwin Willemse graduates from Wits ... with distinction!

Cape Town - SuperSport analyst Ashwin Willemse has graduated from the University of Witswatersrand with a Masters degree and a distinction.

It has been over six weeks since Willemse infamously walked off the SuperSport studio during a Super Rugby production, accusing fellow analysts Naas Botha and Nick Mallett of "patronising" and "undermining" him.

None of the three parties have appeared on air since then, with Willemse now set to take the matter to the Equality Court, insisting that racism was at the core of the stand-off.

Willemse has not said anything publicly since the incident and would not engage with SuperSport in the broadcaster's own investigation into the incident.

But, on Thursday, the former Springbok wing made a rare public post on social media by tweeting a picture of himself graduating.

Wits then also tweeted a picture of Willemse and his wife, Michelle, who had also graduated with a degree in philosophy.

The university said that Willemse had graduated with a "Masters of Management in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation".