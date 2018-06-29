NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    Another injury setback for Etzebeth

    2018-06-29 14:09

    Cape Town - Springbok and Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth has suffered another injury setback and is unlikely to take part in the remainder of the Super Rugby season.

    Etzebeth, 26, has been sidelined since last year after undergoing shoulder surgery.

    There was hope that he could feature in the latter parts of the Stormers’ Super Rugby campaign in order to get game time before the Springboks open their Rugby Championship campaign.

    However, it has since come to light that Etzebeth sustained a back injury in training a couple of weeks ago.

    Stormers coach Robbie Fleck told Netwerk24 that the incident has “set him back a week”.

    Fleck said he was hoping to still utilise Etzebeth in next weekend’s game against the Sharks at Newlands but admitted that it was unlikely.

    “He’s coming back from a big injury. I don’t think it is looking promising that he is going to be playing Super Rugby this year with only one game left,” Fleck added.

    Etzebeth has not played any rugby since injuring his shoulder playing for the Boks against Wales in Cardiff last December.

    His recovery was slow and Sport24 understands that there was also concerns over the state of his shoulder and bicep.

