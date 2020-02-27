Am returns to lead Sharks, Bok star Mapimpi rested

Cape Town - Lukhanyo Am returns after an enforced break last week to lead the Sharks in their final Super Rugby tour match against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

Am sat out last week due to Springbok player workload protocols and this weekend it’s the turn of wing Makazole Mapimpi, together with Tyler Paul and James Venter.

Coach Sean Everitt has made several changes for this game, handing Dylan Richardson and Henco Venter starts on either side of the scrum, with Louis Schreuder returning at scrumhalf. In the final two changes, Lwazi Mvovo takes over from Mapimpi and Am is back in place of Jeremy Ward.

"We were pleased with the improvement in our set-piece against the Rebels and that made the world of difference,” said Everitt from the team’s camp.

"As a whole, the team is displaying a lot of energy on the field and the excitement they show is rubbing off on one another and we’ve managed to put in some good performances along the way.

"Although the performances haven’t been perfect, we are striving towards that end."

The match kicks off at 10:15 (SA time).

Teams:

Reds

15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (captain), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith

Substitutes: 16 Ed Craig, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Scott Malolua, 22 Isaac Lucas, 23 Filipo Daugunu

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Jeremy Ward