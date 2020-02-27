NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    Am returns to lead Sharks, Bok star Mapimpi rested

    2020-02-27 10:56

    Cape Town - Lukhanyo Am returns after an enforced break last week to lead the Sharks in their final Super Rugby tour match against the Reds in Brisbane on Saturday.

    Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

    Am sat out last week due to Springbok player workload protocols and this weekend it’s the turn of wing Makazole Mapimpi, together with Tyler Paul and James Venter.

    Coach Sean Everitt has made several changes for this game, handing Dylan Richardson and Henco Venter starts on either side of the scrum, with Louis Schreuder returning at scrumhalf. In the final two changes, Lwazi Mvovo takes over from Mapimpi and Am is back in place of Jeremy Ward.

    "We were pleased with the improvement in our set-piece against the Rebels and that made the world of difference,” said Everitt from the team’s camp.

    "As a whole, the team is displaying a lot of energy on the field and the excitement they show is rubbing off on one another and we’ve managed to put in some good performances along the way.

    "Although the performances haven’t been perfect, we are striving towards that end."

    The match kicks off at 10:15 (SA time).

    Teams:

    Reds

    15 Jock Campbell, 14 Chris Feauai-Sautia, 13 Hunter Paisami, 12 Hamish Stewart, 11 Henry Speight, 10 James O’Connor, 9 Tate McDermott, 8 Harry Wilson, 7 Liam Wright (captain), 6 Angus Scott-Young, 5 Harry Hockings, 4 Izack Rodda, 3 Taniela Tupou, 2 Alex Mafi, 1 JP Smith

    Substitutes: 16 Ed Craig, 17 Harry Hoopert, 18 Josh Nasser, 19 Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 20 Fraser McReight, 21 Scott Malolua, 22 Isaac Lucas, 23 Filipo Daugunu

    Sharks

    15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am (captain), 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Dylan Richardson, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Ruben van Heerden, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Ox Nche

    Substitutes: 16 Craig Burden, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Le Roux Roets, 20 Phepsi Buthelezi, 21 Sanele Nohamba, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Jeremy Ward

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Reds change 2 for Sharks clash
    Former Sharks wing Van Wyk to make...
    Minor tweaks to Waratahs team for...
    Flapping hair, Gatland poser: Super...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 28 February 2020
    • Highlanders v Rebels, Forsyth Barr Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Lions, Bankwest Stadium 10:15
    Saturday, 29 February 2020
    • Hurricanes v Sunwolves, McLean Park 05:45
    • Reds v Sharks, Suncorp Stadium 10:15
    • Stormers v Blues, Cape Town 15:05
    • Bulls v Jaguares, Loftus Versfeld 19:15
    Friday, 06 March 2020
    • Crusaders v Reds, Orangetheory Stadium 08:05
    • Waratahs v Chiefs, WIN Stadium 10:15
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    22 February 2020
    21 February 2020
    16 February 2020
    15 February 2020
    14 February 2020
    09 February 2020
    08 February 2020
    07 February 2020
    02 February 2020
    01 February 2020
    31 January 2020
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Stormers (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Lions
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points | Super Rugby Week 4

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Round 4 of the 2020 Super Rugby season. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    After 3 weeks of Super Rugby action, which South African team appears most likely to challenge for overall honours?

    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     