Alberts starts for Lions in vital Rebels clash

Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen has named his team for Saturday's Super Rugby clash against the Rebels in Melbourne.

Kick-off is scheduled for 10:15 (SA time).

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

There are three changes to the starting XV that went down 29-17 to the Waratahs in Parramatta last Friday.

Up front, Pieter Jansen starts at hooker, with Jan-Hemming Campher dropping to the bench and Springbok Willem Alberts starts his first game of the season at flank in place of the injured Vincent Tshituka.

In the backline, Wandisile Simelane starts at outside centre in place of Manuel Rass.

Shaun Reynolds and Courtnall Skosan are new additions to the bench.

The Lions will be eager to get on the winning track having won only one of four matches this season.

Teams:

Rebels

TBA

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Tyrone Green, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan Kriel, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Elton Jantjies (captain), 9 Andre Warner, 8 Len Massyn, 7 Willem Alberts, 6 Marnus Schoeman, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Carlu Sadie, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Dylan Smith



Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hemming Campher, 17 Sti Sithole, 18 Jannie du Plessis, 19 Wilhelm van der Sluys, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Morne van den Berg, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Courtnall Skosan