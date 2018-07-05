NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

    50 up for Leyds as Du Toit leads Stormers

    2018-07-05 15:22

    Cape Town - Dillyn Leyds will play his 50th match for the Stormers against the Sharks at Newlands on Saturday.

    Leyds will start at fullback in a team that features five changes for the Super Rugby coastal derby.

    The Stormers will be led by Pieter-Steph du Toit in the absence of captain Siya Kolisi, who has been ruled out through illness, with his place on the side of the scrum taken by Kobus van Dyk.

    The only other changes to the forward pack will see props JC Janse van Rensburg and Frans Malherbe come into the starting line-up on either side of hooker Bongi Mbonambi, with JD Schickerling and Juarno Augustus among the replacements.

    In the backline EW Viljoen starts at outside centre, with JJ Engelbrecht shifting to the wing and Craig Barry on the replacements bench alongside Josh Stander and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who will make his Super Rugby debut if he comes on.

    DHL Stormers Head Coach Robbie Fleck said that his team will be looking to end their campaign on a positive note against the Sharks.

    “This weekend gives us another chance to play in front of our fans at Newlands, so we are determined to put together a good performance.

    “South African derbies are always tough and this should be a great game to watch, we are looking forward to the challenge,” he said.

    Teams

    Stormers

    15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 JJ Engelbrecht, 13 EW Viljoen, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Raymond Rhule, 10 Jean-Luc du Plessis, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 Jan de Klerk, 4 Cobus Wiese, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensberg.

    Substitutes:16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 JD Schickerling, 20 Juarno Augustus, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Josh Stander, 23 Craig Barry.

    Sharks

    15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Philip van der Walt, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

     Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 John-Hubert Meyer, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Marius Louw, 23 Kobus van Wyk

