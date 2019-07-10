4 SA players crack nod for Kiwis' Super Rugby team

Cape Town - Four South Africans have cracked the nod for the New Zealand Herald's Super Rugby team of the season.

Mike Rehu, who writes for Rugby Pass, compiled the team published by the respected Kiwi newspaper.

All four of the South Africans picked are forwards, namely the Lions duo of loose forward Kwagga Smith and hooker Malcolm Marx, Bulls lock RG Snyman and Stormers prop Steven Kitshoff.

The Crusaders, the 2019 champions, have four players in the team, with the Hurricanes (2), Reds (1), Chiefs (1), Sunwolves (1), Jaguares (1) and Brumbies (1) comprising the rest of the XV.

Rehu wrote that Smith "always made a radical difference when he was on the field", while "Marx was the most complete package".

The Kiwi scribe added that Snyman "was an athlete who impressed at line out time (highest average lineout takes per game) and around the field with subtle offloads and startling pace" and Kitshoff was "great scrummager and hard man to pull down".

NZ Herald and Rugby Pass Super Rugby team of the season:

15 Will Jordan (Crusaders), 14 Sevu Reece (Crusaders), 13 Anton Lienert-Brown (Chiefs), 12 Samu Kerevi (Reds), 11 Semisi Masirewa (Sunwolves), 10 Richie Mo'unga (Crusaders), 9 TJ Perenara (Hurricanes), 8 Kwagga Smith (Lions), 7 Ardie Savea (Hurricanes), 6 Pablo Matera (Jaguares), 5 Scott Barrett (Crusaders), 4 RG Snyman (Bulls), 3 Allan Alaalatoa (Brumbies), 2 Malcolm Marx (Lions), 1 Steven Kitshoff (Stormers)