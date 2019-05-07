NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    4 more weeks on the sidelines for Beast

    2019-05-07 08:43

    Cape Town - Sharks prop Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira looks likely to be sidelined for four more weeks due to a knee injury.

    Mtawarira injured his left knee in the Sharks' 23-15 win over the Waratahs in Sydney on April 27.

    He returned home to South Africa where he watched his team-mates drew 21-all with the Crusaders in Christchurch last Friday.

    "I'm already busy with the recovery process. I sustained a grade one ligament tear and it takes at most five weeks to recover," Mtawarira told Netwerk24 on Monday.

    The Sharks conclude their Australasian tour with a clash against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday (May 11) and will enjoy a bye week upon their return to Durban.

    They then host the Lions (May 25) and Hurricanes (June 1) and it's likely that Mtawarira will only be back in consideration for the match against the men from Wellington.

    The Sharks' final two league matches are against the Jaguares in Buenos Aires (June 8) and Stormers in Cape Town (June 15).

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls loosie could sit out Crusaders...
    Reds lock banned for boot to the head
    Waratahs urge quick settlement in...
    WRAP: Super Rugby - Round 12

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Fixtures

    Friday, 10 May 2019
    • Blues v Hurricanes, Eden Park 09:35
    • Rebels v Reds, AAMI Park 11:45
    • Bulls v Crusaders, Loftus Versfeld 19:10
    Saturday, 11 May 2019
    • Highlanders v Jaguares, Forsyth Barr Stadium 07:15
    • Chiefs v Sharks, FMG Stadium Waikato 09:35
    • Lions v Waratahs, Emirates Airline Park 15:05
    Sunday, 12 May 2019
    • Brumbies v Sunwolves, GIO Stadium 08:05
    View complete fixtures

    Results

    04 May 2019
    03 May 2019
    27 April 2019
    26 April 2019
    20 April 2019
    19 April 2019
    13 April 2019
    12 April 2019
    06 April 2019
    05 April 2019
    30 March 2019
    29 March 2019
    24 March 2019
    23 March 2019
    22 March 2019
    16 March 2019
    15 March 2019
    09 March 2019
    08 March 2019
    02 March 2019
    01 March 2019
    23 February 2019
    22 February 2019
    16 February 2019
    15 February 2019
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Bulls (Q)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Stormers (wc)
    • Lions
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 12

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after Week 12 of the 2019 Super Rugby competition. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Which of the 4 South African team will finish with the fewest Super Rugby SA Conference points?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     