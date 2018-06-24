4 more black presenters slam SuperSport in explosive letter

Cape Town - It seems as if the Ashwin Willemse saga will not disappear anytime soon with no fewer than FOUR more SuperSport presenters laying a complaint of racism against management of the company.

The Sunday Times has reported that the four - Xola Ntshinga, Kaunda Ntunja, Gcobani Bobo and Owen Nkumane - had a letter written on their behalf by MVMT Attorneys.

Earlier this week, SuperSport announced the findings of an independent review into Willemse's infamous on-air studio walk-off on May 19 following a Super Rugby match between the Lions and Brumbies.

At the time, the former Springbok wing spoke of being labelled a "quota player" and refused to be "patronised by two individuals who played in an apartheid / segregated era" in reference to his co-analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.



Willemse went on to say he "can't work with people who undermine other people" and that he was "glad it happened on live TV so that people can see".

In the latest development, the four presenters have produced a list of grievances in their letter including the fact that particular roles as analysts were reserved for ‘reserved for non-white pundits’.

They also accused the pay channel of discrimination, alleged intimidation and victimisation, and the lack of pay parity with white colleagues who are paid more than black contractors, who they believed are expected to do more work.

SuperSport’s communications manager Clinton van der Berg confirmed the station had received the letter and that the matter is being investigated.