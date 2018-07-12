3 changes to Lions starting XV to face Bulls

Johannesburg - Lions coach Swys de Bruin has made three changes to his starting XV for their trans-Jukskei Super Rugby derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Lions, who had a bye last weekend, will be looking to clinch top spot in the SA Conference with a win over the Bulls.

In the backline, Springbok wing Courtnall Skosan will start his first Super Rugby match of the season after recovering from a long-term injury.

The prolific try-scorer has a tally of 25 Super Rugby tries since joining the Lions in 2014 and will run out in his 56th Super Rugby match. He replaces Aphiwe Dyantyi, who drops down to the bench.

The other change to the backline that started two weeks ago against the Sharks is the inclusion of scrumhalf Nic Groom in place of Ross Cronje.

The only change to the forward pack sees Jacques van Rooyen start at loosehead prop in place of Dylan Smith.

Kick-off for Saturday's clash is scheduled for 15:05.

Teams:

Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Ruan Combrinck, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Warren Whiteley (captain), 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Marvin Orie, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Jacques van Rooyen

Substitutes: 16 Corne Fourie, 17 Johannes Jonker, 18 Jacobie Adriaanse, 19 Lourens Erasmus, 20 Marnus Schoeman/Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Ross Cronje, 22 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 22 Howard Mnisi/Shaun Reynolds

Bulls

15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Johnny Kotze, 11 Jamba Ulengo, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Hanro Liebenberg, 7 Thembelani Bholi, 6 Marco van Staden, 5 RG Snyman (captain), 4 Jannes Kirsten, 3 Conraad van Vuuren, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Matthys Basson, 18 Mornay Smit, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Nick de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Boeta Hamman, 23 Divan Rossouw