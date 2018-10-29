3 Bulls loaned to Heyneke's Stade Francais

Cape Town - Three Bulls stalwarts are set to join French club Stade Francais on short-term deals.

Afrikaans publication Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that captain Hanro Liebenberg, lock Hendre Stassen and scrumhalf Andre Warner will join the team coached by former Springbok mentor Heyneke Meyer.

They will stay in Paris until February before returning to Pretoria in time for the Bulls’ 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

There is already a strong South African flavour at Stade Francais. Former Bulls halfbacks Piet van Zyl and Morne Steyn ply their trade there, as well as former Springboks Heinke van der Merwe and Willem Alberts.

Two former Springbok assistant coaches, John McFarland (defence) and Pieter de Villiers (forwards), are also at Stade, while former Bulls fitness guru Andre Volsteedt was also roped in by Meyer.

