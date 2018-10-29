NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 

Get Sport24 on your mobile

m.sport24.co.za
LIVE

    3 Bulls loaned to Heyneke's Stade Francais

    2018-10-29 10:25

    Cape Town - Three Bulls stalwarts are set to join French club Stade Francais on short-term deals.

    Afrikaans publication Netwerk24 reported on Sunday that captain Hanro Liebenberg, lock Hendre Stassen and scrumhalf Andre Warner will join the team coached by former Springbok mentor Heyneke Meyer.

    They will stay in Paris until February before returning to Pretoria in time for the Bulls’ 2019 Super Rugby campaign.

    There is already a strong South African flavour at Stade Francais. Former Bulls halfbacks Piet van Zyl and Morne Steyn ply their trade there, as well as former Springboks Heinke van der Merwe and Willem Alberts.

    Two former Springbok assistant coaches, John McFarland (defence) and Pieter de Villiers (forwards), are also at Stade, while former Bulls fitness guru Andre Volsteedt was also roped in by Meyer.

    What To Read Next

    Follow Us:

    More In This Category

    Bulls confirm capture of Duane...
    Kirwan suggests pool format for Super...
    Springbok hooker confirms Stormers...
    Gloucester to Bulls: Hands off...

    Read News24’s Comments Policy

    Live Video Streaming
    Show full schedule
    Video Highlights
    Show more videos
    Sport Talk
    Breaking News
    Most Read

    Results

    04 August 2018
    28 July 2018
    21 July 2018
    20 July 2018
    14 July 2018
    13 July 2018
    07 July 2018
    06 July 2018
    30 June 2018
    29 June 2018
    03 June 2018
    02 June 2018
    01 June 2018
    26 May 2018
    25 May 2018
    19 May 2018
    18 May 2018
    12 May 2018
    11 May 2018
    05 May 2018
    04 May 2018
    28 April 2018
    27 April 2018
    22 April 2018
    21 April 2018
    20 April 2018
    14 April 2018
    13 April 2018
    07 April 2018
    06 April 2018
    01 April 2018
    31 March 2018
    30 March 2018
    24 March 2018
    23 March 2018
    18 March 2018
    17 March 2018
    16 March 2018
    10 March 2018
    09 March 2018
    03 March 2018
    02 March 2018
    24 February 2018
    23 February 2018
    17 February 2018
    View complete results

    Logs

    Rank Team P W Pts
    • Lions (Q)
    • Jaguares (wc)
    • Sharks (wc)
    • Stormers
    • Bulls
    Click for complete log

    EXPERT OPINION

    5 talking points: Super Rugby final

    Herman Mostert highlights FIVE talking points after the 2018 Super Rugby final between the Crusaders and Lions in Christchurch. ”
    View all columnists >

    Opinion Poll

    Who will win the 2018 Rugby Championships?

    Can you name the top Super Rugby tryscorers of all-time?

    Think you know your Super Rugby? Maybe so ... but can you name the top tryscorers of all time?

    TAKE THE QUIZ
    There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
     