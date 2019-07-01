3 Boks, Dobson threatened WP - report

Cape Town - Three prominent Springboks and head coach John Dobson reportedly threatened the Western Province Rugby Union over financial insecurities.

Afrikaans newspaper Rapport indicated on Sunday that the three top Springboks had threatened, through their lawyers, to sue for damages if the union failed to keep its promises.

The report added that Dobson, who will be taking over as Stormers coach next year, had threatened to resign along with his entire coaching staff if the players didn't get the contracts they were promised.

This forced the union’s professional arm to obtain the money from elsewhere.

The players were verbally assured of their contracts but took action when doubts were raised over the financial situation of the cash-strapped union.

But the contracts can no be drawn up, seemingly after a deal was struck with banking giant Investec over the naming rights of the Newlands stadium.

A report last weekend highlighted the WP Rugby's dire financial situation and indicated that it was only able to pay its employees one more month's salary.

However, last Friday the union calmed those fears when they said the contracts that were promised has been drawn up and that staff had been reassured over salaries.

