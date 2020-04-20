World's best goal-kickers ... where does Pollard stand?

He
was a picture of composure at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and
now Springbok flyhalf Handre
Pollard has been rated as one of the best goal-kickers in
international rugby.
Register
your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021
A South African website, goalkickers.co.za,
monitors kicks at goal in major competitions all over the world. What separates
the site from others is that it includes a difficulty rating for each kick,
which is then fed into an algorithm to determine who the form kickers in world
rugby are.
In a story published on Wales Online on
Friday, the data was crunched in an effort to find out who, according to the
statistics, is the best goal-kicker in the world right now.
The findings placed two Welshmen
- Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar - at number one and number two, respectively.
Scotland's Greg Laidlaw was
third, England's Owen Farrell fourth, Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez fifth and
South Africa's Pollard came was sixth on
the list.
While statistics from franchise
and club competitions are taken into account, only competition Test match data
has been used. That includes the Six Nations, Rugby Championship and Rugby
World Cup fixtures dating back to 2015, but Incoming series and November
international each year were not included.
- Compiled by Sport24 staff