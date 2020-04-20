NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

World's best goal-kickers ... where does Pollard stand?

2020-04-20 08:50
Handre Pollard
Handre Pollard (Getty Images)
He was a picture of composure at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, and now Springbok flyhalf Handre Pollard has been rated as one of the best goal-kickers in international rugby.

A South African website, goalkickers.co.za, monitors kicks at goal in major competitions all over the world. What separates the site from others is that it includes a difficulty rating for each kick, which is then fed into an algorithm to determine who the form kickers in world rugby are. 

In a story published on Wales Online on Friday, the data was crunched in an effort to find out who, according to the statistics, is the best goal-kicker in the world right now. 

The findings placed two Welshmen - Leigh Halfpenny and Dan Biggar - at number one and number two, respectively.

Scotland's Greg Laidlaw was third, England's Owen Farrell fourth, Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez fifth and South Africa's Pollard came was sixth on the list.

While statistics from franchise and club competitions are taken into account, only competition Test match data has been used. That includes the Six Nations, Rugby Championship and Rugby World Cup fixtures dating back to 2015, but Incoming series and November international each year were not included. 

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

 

Read more on:    springboks  |  handre pollard  |  pretoria  |  rugby

 

