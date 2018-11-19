NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

World Rugby turns blind eye to Kolisi headbutt

2018-11-19 08:02
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Photo supplied by SA Rugby)
Cape Town - Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has escaped sanction for what appears to be a blatant headbutt against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday.

In the 30th minute of the clash, Kolisi, while held on the ground by Scottish midfielder Peter Horne, used the back of his head to strike his opponent.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus claimed to have "been aware" of the incident, but "not to have seen it".

Erasmus went on to add that "I know the man (Kolisi) and it would surprise me".

According to World Rugby's citing policy, the Citing Commissioner has 24 hours after the final whistle in which to cite any incidents - which would've been around 21:00 on Sunday.

While side-stepping the Kolisi incident, Erasmus was however prepared to give his views on the Willie le Roux yellow card for a deliberate knock-on early in the second half.

In their first match on their end of year tour against England, the Springboks were incensed that flyhalf Owen Farrell escaped a World Rugby sanction for a shoulder charge in extra-time.

The Springboks went as far as to practice shoulder-charge tackles in the week after the match.

Can Siya Kolisi count himself a lucky man for escaping a World Rugby citing ban? Your thoughts to mysport@sport24.co.za

Erasmus hails 'special' night at Murrayfield

54 minutes ago

