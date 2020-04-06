NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

World Cup-winning Bok trio still stuck in Japan

2020-04-06 08:58
RG Snyman
RG Snyman (Gallo Images)
World Cup-winning Springboks RG Snyman, Damian de Allende and Malcolm Marx have been left stranded in Japan.

The players are unable to return to South Africa because of the travel restrictions in place during the global coronavirus outbreak and they now face the prospect of being kept out of the country throughout the ongoing 21-day lockdown period, which ends on 16 April. 

In an interview with Rapport over the weekend, Snyman confirmed that the players are still seeking ways of returning to South Africa, but that they are likely to have to stay in Japan for the duration of the South African lockdown. 

"We booked a flight when they announced the lockdown, so we could be home before it started. Then they cancelled that flight," Snyman said.

"We booked a flight for the next day and that was cancelled too. Our initially-booked flight back home in May has now also been cancelled.

"And now nobody wants to fly back to South Africa until the lockdown is over. We will have to wait until it is over and then see when we can fly."

Snyman added that his club, Honda Heat, had been looking after him adequately while he had been spending time with former South African team-mate, Jason Jenkins, who plays for Toyota Verblitz.

