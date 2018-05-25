NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Boks lose Whiteley for Wales Test, England series

2018-05-25 08:15
Warren Whiteley (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Johannesburg - Warren Whiteley will not play Super Rugby this weekend, which effectively rules him out of South Africa's June Tests against Wales and England.

The Lions No 8, who was the Springbok captain at the start of the 2017 international season before injury struck, was hoping to end a long spell out with a knee injury by playing against the Stormers in Cape Town, and getting a chance to impress Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

But the injury-plagued 30-year-old was not included in the Lions' match-day 23 with an official telling reporters "Warren is not yet ready to return".

Whiteley had skippered the Springboks only twice when a groin injury sustained in a home Test against France last June sidelined him for the rest of the year.

His latest injury setback occurred this March against the Blues in Super Rugby with disastrous consequences for the Lions, who lost the match and five others since.

Stormers lock Eben Etzebeth, who took over from Whiteley as national team skipper in 2017, has not played since being injured against Wales in Cardiff last November.

There has been much speculation as to who might lead the Springboks against Wales in Washington on June 2 and in a three-Test home series against England from June 9.

Bulls flyhalf Handre Pollard and Stormers flank Siya Kolisi have been mentioned as possible captains ahead of the squad announcement in Cape Town on Saturday night.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Highlanders wing cops 6-week ban for face kick

2018-05-25 06:36

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
EXCLUSIVE: Why SuperSport said the Willemse incident wasn’t racist Mallett, Willemse and Naas break their silence Dale Steyn posts heartfelt letter to 'champion' AB Former Bok prop Lood Muller dies Lions chop and change for visit to Newlands
Notshe notches 50th Stormers cap, Du Toit ruled out Lions chop and change for visit to Newlands CSA: What more could we have done to keep AB? BEAAAST! Our bang-in-form Bok Eksteen survives CSA sack, back at work

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 