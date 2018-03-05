NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Whiteley to get Rassie's first Bok contract - report

2018-03-05 12:45
Warren Whiteley (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Lions captain Warren Whiteley is reportedly set to become the first player to be rewarded with a dual contract by new Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus.

Afrikaans website, Netwerk24, reported on Sunday that negotiations between Erasmus, Whiteley’s agent and Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli were at an advanced staged.

Whiteley represented the Springboks without a national contract last year - which allowed him to also play in Japan during the off-season.

A dual national and franchise contract will force Whiteley to scale down on his playing schedule.

Whiteley was named Springbok captain at the start of last season before a groin injury cut short his season.

He will again be a contender for national captain in 2018.

No new injuries for Lions

2018-03-05 14:17

