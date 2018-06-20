NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

We're desperate to win at Newlands - England lock

2018-06-20 08:49
Joe Launchbury (Getty Images)
Cape Town - England lock Joe Launchbury says they are "desperate" to end the Test series against South Africa on a high at Newlands this Saturday (kick-off 17:05).

The Red Roses have already surrendered the series after losing the first two Tests in Johannesburg and Bloemfontein.

They are also on a six-match losing streak but Launchbury, who boasts 53 Test caps, says the belief is still there.

"It is easy to view this as a last game of the season, a tour that is over in terms of result being 2-0 down," the 27-year-old told England Rugby’s official website.

"But what we do have is a massive opportunity to end a run of form which we are desperate to change, get a win here and we know we are capable of it.

"Any opportunity to play for England is something to cherish and get excited about and I’d be very surprised to see someone in the squad who isn’t. We are desperate to put the record straight this weekend."

England had handy leads early in both Tests before fading badly.

A 24-3 lead in Johannesburg turned into a 42-39 loss, while in Bloemfontein a 12-0 advantage ended in a 23-12 defeat.

"It is bitterly frustrating, parts of those first 20 minutes have been some of the best rugby we have played in a while and other parts we have been struggling to put things together," Launchbury added.

"Sometimes that happens, but as a forward pack it is important for us to really drive the team forward in that regard, go back to our basics. When they get a drive going you can see how much energy it gives them, as a forward pack we understand not only stopping that but making sure we are dominant on our own ball goes a long way to making sure we get a result this weekend."

Read more on:    england  |  springboks  |  joe launchbury  |  rugby
