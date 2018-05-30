NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Welsh website calls Bok team ‘unrecognisable’

2018-05-30 13:12
Pieter-Steph du Toit and Rassie Erasmus (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - The Welsh have taken note of the inexperienced Springbok team named by coach Rassie Erasmus on Wednesday.

Erasmus named 13 uncapped players in his match-day squad ahead of the Saturday’s Test against Wales in Washington DC (kick-off 23:00 SA time).

The Boks have left behind 17 players who will prepare in Johannesburg for the first Test against England starting the following weekend.

Popular Welsh website, Wales Online, called the Springbok team “unrecognisable” from the one that featured in recent years.

“It was already known that South Africa would not be bringing many of their big hitters, with the likes of Willie le Roux, Francois Steyn, Tendai Mtawarira and Duane Vermeulen among 17 star names left behind to prepare for the three-Test series against England,” the website wrote.

“The strength of the Springboks squad inevitably fuelled claims the match has been gravely devalued, with neither side boasting a full-strength team.”

Wales will name their starting team later on Thursday.

Teams:

South Africa

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Travis Ismaiel, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Andre Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Oupa Mohoje, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit (captain), 4 Jason Jenkins, 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 1 Ox Nche

Substitutes: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Marvin Orie, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Robert du Preez, 23 Warrick Gelant

*The three non-playing reserves are Frans Malherbe, Nizaam Carr and Cameron Wright

Wales

TBA

