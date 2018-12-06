Welsh rugby legend: The Boks are coming back

Cape Town - Legendary former Wales scrumhalf Gareth Edwards believes the Springboks are "heading back to the great team they once were".



Speaking at the Wales Sport Awards, the former British and Irish Lions star talked up Wales’ chances at next year’s Rugby World Cup but noted it would not be easy.



Wales’ win over the Springboks in Cardiff late last month was their ninth in a row and leaves them third in the world rankings heading into Rugby World Cup year.



"I am looking forward to it (the 2019 World Cup in Japan) immensely and think we have a very good chance," Edwards said, as quoted by BBC Sport.



"There are going to be one or two hiccups waiting in the wings but we have the personnel to shake the world," Edwards, who played 63 Tests, added.



Wales’ 20-11 win over South Africa was their fourth in a row over the Springboks.

But Edwards believes the Boks have made a step in the right direction in 2018.



"There might be matches that will be difficult like New Zealand while South Africa are coming back to the great team they once were,” Edwards noted.



Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had 50% win-record from 14 Tests in his first season in charge.



While Erasmus may have won only half of his Tests, there were notable scalps in beating the All Blacks in New Zealand and a 2-1 home series win over England.

Edwards, who is now 71, is regarded by many as one of the best scrumhalves ever to play rugby. He played 53 Tests for Wales and 10 for the British and Irish Lions.