NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Welsh rugby legend: The Boks are coming back

2018-12-06 11:35
Gareth Edwards and Phil Bennett (Getty Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Legendary former Wales scrumhalf Gareth Edwards believes the Springboks are "heading back to the great team they once were".

Speaking at the Wales Sport Awards, the former British and Irish Lions star talked up Wales’ chances at next year’s Rugby World Cup but noted it would not be easy.

Wales’ win over the Springboks in Cardiff late last month was their ninth in a row and leaves them third in the world rankings heading into Rugby World Cup year.

"I am looking forward to it (the 2019 World Cup in Japan) immensely and think we have a very good chance," Edwards said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"There are going to be one or two hiccups waiting in the wings but we have the personnel to shake the world," Edwards, who played 63 Tests, added.

Wales’ 20-11 win over South Africa was their fourth in a row over the Springboks.

But Edwards believes the Boks have made a step in the right direction in 2018.

"There might be matches that will be difficult like New Zealand while South Africa are coming back to the great team they once were,” Edwards noted.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus had 50% win-record from 14 Tests in his first season in charge.

While Erasmus may have won only half of his Tests, there were notable scalps in beating the All Blacks in New Zealand and a 2-1 home series win over England.

Edwards, who is now 71, is regarded by many as one of the best scrumhalves ever to play rugby. He played 53 Tests for Wales and 10 for the British and Irish Lions.

Read more on:    springboks  |  wales  |  gareth edwards  |  rugby

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH: Bulls' hilarious blooper reel for 2018 Eben seeks to end Super Rugby jinx Proteas shock with Hamza call-up for Pakistan series 59 South Africans registered for 2019 IPL Bok fullback heading for Wasps exit
Bok fullback heading for Wasps exit Bid for Pacific Islands' Super Rugby team rejected Zondagh set for part-time role at Bulls Woods holds talks over 2019 pre-Presidents Cup schedule United, Arsenal share spoils in 4-goal thriller

Fixtures
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v TBC, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
Previous Results

Date Home Team Result Away Team
Vote

Following the conclusion of the various end of year tours to Europe, who is your favourite for the 2019 Rugby World Cup title?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Allardyce calls losing England job 'a dark moment' in his life
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 