NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

Wayde van Niekerk 'proud' of Bok skipper Kolisi

2018-05-28 11:03
Wayde van Niekerk (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has paid tribute to new Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

News broke on Monday morning that Kolisi had been named Springbok captain for three Tests against England in June, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington this weekend. 

Kolisi's appointment is particularly significant, given that he will be the first black South African to captain the Springboks in an official Test match. 

The announcement was met with a positive response from the South African public, and Van Niekerk was one of those to congratulate the 26-year-old. 

"Congrats by brother," Van Niekerk wrote on Twitter.

"So proud of u [sic], Captain!"

Van Niekerk, a keen rugby fan, is still sidelined with a freakish knee injury that he picked up during a celebrity touch rugby match at Newlands last year.

Read more on:    springboks  |  wayde van niekerk  |  siya kolisi  |  rugby
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Du Toit, Kolisi Bok skippers 60 & 61 ... but who were the first 59?

2018-05-28 10:10

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Erasmus names Springbok squad for June Tests Twitter reacts: Bok captain Kolisi makes history Du Toit, Kolisi Bok skippers 60 & 61 ... but who were the first 59? Du Toit, Vermeulen may lead Boks in June Tests 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 15
Matfield, Paulse off the bench to replace removed trio Drogba: 'UCL finals are not scary, it's a time to shine' Kohli: AB changed the way batting was seen WRAP: Super Rugby - Week 15 WRAP: SuperSport Rugby Challenge - Week 6

Fixtures
Saturday, 02 June 2018
Wales v South Africa, RFK Stadium 23:00
Saturday, 09 June 2018
South Africa v England, Emirates Airline Park 17:05
Saturday, 16 June 2018
South Africa v England, Toyota Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 23 June 2018
South Africa v England, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 18 August 2018
South Africa v Argentina, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 25 August 2018
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Malvinas 21:10
Vote

Who would you like to see start in the No 10 jersey for the Springboks in the first Test against England in June?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Joshua, Klitschko reunite at Wembley 1 year after big fight
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season has wrapped up. For all the season highlights - and lowlights - be sure to visit Sport24!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 