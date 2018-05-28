Wayde van Niekerk 'proud' of Bok skipper Kolisi

Cape Town - South Africa's 400m world record holder Wayde van Niekerk has paid tribute to new Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.

News broke on Monday morning that Kolisi had been named Springbok captain for three Tests against England in June, while Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead the side against Wales in Washington this weekend.

Kolisi's appointment is particularly significant, given that he will be the first black South African to captain the Springboks in an official Test match.

The announcement was met with a positive response from the South African public, and Van Niekerk was one of those to congratulate the 26-year-old.

"Congrats by brother," Van Niekerk wrote on Twitter.

"So proud of u [sic], Captain!"

Van Niekerk, a keen rugby fan, is still sidelined with a freakish knee injury that he picked up during a celebrity touch rugby match at Newlands last year.