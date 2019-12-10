WATCH | Squeamish footage of Lood's injury released

Cape Town - Springbok lock Lood de Jager has provided an update on his injured left shoulder which has delayed his debut for English club Sale Sharks.

The 26-year-old went under the knife last month after dislocating his shoulder during South Africa's 32-12 win over England in the Rugby World Cup final in Yokohama in early November.

De Jager recently signed for the English Premiership club after spending three seasons at the Bulls, but will only make his debut for Sale next year.

It was said in November that he would be sidelined for between four and six months.

On Monday, the burly lock took to Instagram to share a video (WATCH below) depicting the somewhat squeamish extent of the injury.

"Looks like my shoulder was just a little bit unstable!!" he wrote.

It's the second time this year that De Jager has undergone surgery - he missed most of the Bulls' Super Rugby campaign due an injury to his right shoulder.

But he recovered in time for the Test season and was superb for the Springboks in their victorious World Cup campaign where he forced his way into the starting team alongside Eben Etzebeth in the second row.

The World Cup final was his 45th Test.

In Manchester, De Jager will link up with a large South African contingent in Faf de Klerk, Akker van der Merwe, Jono Ross, Coenie Oosthuizen, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Du Preez brothers Robert, Jean-Luc and Dan.

- Compiled by Herman Mostert