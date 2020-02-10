WATCH | Rassie warns Boks against being entitled 'di**s'

Cape Town - Springbok Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has taken to Twitter to post footage of another fascinating discussion he had with some of his players who won the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

Erasmus joined the social media platform over the weekend and his first post was a video of him talking to his players ahead of last November's final against England in Yokohama.

Then, on Monday, Erasmus posted another two videos in which he is explaining the cycle of becoming a Springbok to his players, who are listening on keenly.

It is not clear when the video was shot, but it could not have been at the World Cup because Marco van Staden is one of the players present.

Erasmus warns his players against becoming entitled, using himself as an example of somebody who let being a Springbok get to his head during his playing days.

"Might be interesting to some of you that there is more to team selection to just what you do on the field," Erasmus wrote.

"As I found out the hard way."

Might be interesting to some of you that there is more to team selection to just what you do on the field (2 videos) pic.twitter.com/dqtSdmVPKC — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) February 10, 2020