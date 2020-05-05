WATCH | Rassie tells Boks they have to be 'warriors'

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has released another video on social media, this time of him talking to his players about having a "warrior" mentality.

The video appears to come from a camp including Bulls players during the preparations for the 2019 World Cup in Japan, which the Boks would go on to win.

Addressing his players, Erasmus shows them a graph illustrating that players needed to find a balance between natural talent and taking ownership of their own performances if they wanted to be selected for the Springboks.

Talent, Erasmus stressed, was not enough on its own.

Erasmus then also emphasised that he wanted players with a Warrior-like mentality, saying that he would not pick players who were afraid to make their tackles or get involved in the physical confrontations.

"You can have the least amount of talent, but you have to be a warrior," Erasmus explained in the video.