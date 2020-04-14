WATCH | Nienaber on overseas Boks post-coronavirus

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is not sure how the coronavirus will impact on South African players basing themselves abroad in the future.

With the global pandemic having brought sport to a standstill, most South African players based in Europe and Japan have returned home during this time, but uncertainty remains rife.

Malcolm Marx and RG Snyman, for example, are still in Japan and have not been able to return to South Africa because of the international travel restrictions in place.

In an interview with rugby journalist Brenden Nel, Nienaber gave his thoughts on overseas-based players post-coronavirus.

Nienaber's first assignment since taking over as head coach from Rassie Erasmus is set to be two Tests against Scotland and one against Georgia in July, but those fixtures are in doubt because of the fight against the coronavirus.

