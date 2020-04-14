NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Springboks

WATCH | Nienaber on overseas Boks post-coronavirus

2020-04-14 08:12
Jacques Nienaber (Gallo)
Jacques Nienaber (Gallo)
Related Links

Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber is not sure how the coronavirus will impact on South African players basing themselves abroad in the future.

Register your interest for the British & Irish Lions tickets in South Africa 2021

With the global pandemic having brought sport to a standstill, most South African players based in Europe and Japan have returned home during this time, but uncertainty remains rife. 

Malcolm Marx and RG Snyman, for example, are still in Japan and have not been able to return to South Africa because of the international travel restrictions in place. 

In an interview with rugby journalist Brenden Nel, Nienaber gave his thoughts on overseas-based players post-coronavirus. 

Nienaber's first assignment since taking over as head coach from Rassie Erasmus is set to be two Tests against Scotland and one against Georgia in July, but those fixtures are in doubt because of the fight against the coronavirus. 

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Former Springbok scrumhalf Paul Bayvel in cancer battle Twenty years on, cricket still reeling from Cronje scandal Coronavirus | SA rugby stars could lose up to 40% of their salaries Coronavirus pandemic could scupper De Villiers' Proteas comeback Frans Steyn hopes to make valuable contribution at Cheetahs
Swys not convinced Willemse's future lies at flyhalf Ex-Bok has faith in Nienaber to 'take Rassie's Bok project forward' Dalglish's son thanks well-wishers after Liverpool legend gets coronavirus Year after glory, has coronavirus doomed Tiger's 18-major bid? PGA Tour reportedly exploring possibility of return without fans

Fixtures
Saturday, 04 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Cape Town 17:05
Saturday, 11 July 2020
South Africa v Scotland, Jonsson Kings Park Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 18 July 2020
South Africa v Georgia, Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium 17:05
Saturday, 08 August 2020
South Africa v Argentina, Emirates Airline Park 14:00
Saturday, 15 August 2020
Argentina v South Africa, Estadio Bicentenario 21:45
Saturday, 29 August 2020
Australia v South Africa, Optus Stadium 14:00
Vote

Who should walk away the winner in the Team of the Year category at the 2020 Laureus World Sports Awards?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 