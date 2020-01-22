WATCH | Lood joins strong SA contingent at Sale

Cape Town - Springbok lock Lood de Jager has joined his new team-mates at Sale Sharks in the English Premiership.

The 27-year-old, who was part of the Springbok side that heroically won the 2019 World Cup in Japan, is one of several South African stars to have committed his immediate future to overseas-based clubs in the aftermath of the tournament.

The club posted an interview with De Jager to its Twitter page on Tuesday, with the former Bulls man expressing his pleasure at finally arriving at his new club despite signing for them all the way back in April.

De Jager is still recovering from the shoulder injury he picked up in the World Cup final, but he has recovered ahead of schedule and is expected to be training again in a few weeks.

"I've had to adapt to the weather a little bit, but it's been good," De Jager said.

"I was really looking forward to joining up with the guys in November, but that's life and injuries are part of the game.

"I've had a good break and I'm really looking forward to getting stuck in."

De Jager will be joining a number of South Africans at Sale with Faf de Klerk, Akker van der Merwe, Coenie Oosthuizen, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Robert du Preez and Rohan Janse van Rensburg all at the union.

"I knew a couple of the guys from back in SA and you can see how their game is developing," De Jager said.

"Luckily I've been friends with a couple of them for a long time so it's good to join up with them here."

- Compiled by Lloyd Burnard