WATCH | Kolisi presents Federer with Springbok jersey at Match in Africa

Cape Town - Roger Federer, with his South African heritage, was a firm crowd favourite at the Match in Africa against Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium on Friday night.

In front of nearly 52 000 people - a world record attendance for a tennis match - Federer beat Nadal 6-4, 6-3, 6-3 on a day that raised ar reported $3.5 million dollars for charity.

It was the first time South African tennis fans had been treated to such tennis royalty, and they embraced the occasion throughout the evening.

One of the more special moments came just before the Federer v Nadal match when Springbok captain Siya Kolisi walked down the tunnel and out onto the court to a massive applause.

Kolisi, who led the Springboks to the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan last November, then handed a Bok jersey to Federer.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, whose mother was born in this country, then put the green and gold jersey on and shared an embrace with Kolisi as the Cape Town crowd erupted.

The video was shared on SuperSport's Twitter page.