Springboks

WATCH | Bok skipper Siya Kolisi's emotional story

2019-08-31 08:31
Siya Kolisi (Gallo)
Cape Town - Siya Kolisi will captain the Springboks at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, and the crowd that arrived at OR Tambo International to see the squad off on Friday showed that he has the support of the entire country.  

On the same day, local broadcaster's SuperSport fittingly aired a video of an interview they had shot with Kolisi as part of their own build-up to the tournament. 

In the video, Kolisi opens up on the difficulties he faced in growing up in the township of Zwide while he alst talks about what it means to him to be a Springbok and South African. 

The Boks play their first match of the tournament against the defending champion All Blacks in Yokohama on September 21. 

You can watch the video below ...

Fixtures
Friday, 06 September 2019
Japan v South Africa, Kumagaya Athletic Stadium 12:15
Saturday, 21 September 2019
New Zealand v South Africa, Yokohama International Stadium 11:45
Saturday, 28 September 2019
South Africa v Namibia, City of Toyota Stadium 11:45
Friday, 04 October 2019
South Africa v Italy, Shizuoka Stadium ECOPA 11:45
Tuesday, 08 October 2019
South Africa v Canada, NOEVIR Stadium Kobe 12:15
