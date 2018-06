WATCH: 'All Blacks WERE poisoned in 1995'

SA fly half Joel Stransky kicks the winning drop goal amid a challenge by New Zealand’s Andrew Mehrtens, who himself scored two drop goals in the 1995 World Cup final between the two nations. PHOTO: Gallo Images

Cape Town - A former South African police commander stands by his claims that the All Blacks were poisoned before the 1995 Rugby World Cup final against the Springboks.



Rory Steyn, who was chief bodyguard to former president Nelson Mandela, suggested a few years ago that betting syndicates sought to poison the All Blacks in order to make huge money from an upset, with New Zealand the favourites heading into the match.



Steyn appeared on The Dan Nicholl Show earlier this week where he reiterated his stance.



“It happened and sadly it happened on my watch and I take it very personally."



South Africa won the game 15-12 thanks to Joel Stransky's late drop goal, sparking memorable scenes at Ellis Park as the Springboks celebrated a first Rugby World Cup triumph, with the trophy famously presented to skipper Francois Pienaar by Mandela.



WATCH Steyn explain the incident in the video clip below: